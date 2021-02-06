Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 359 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 554,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 361,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock worth $1,534,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

