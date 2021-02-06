Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Markel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Markel by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at $2,633,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Markel by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,121.60.

Markel stock opened at $1,099.51 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,008.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,015.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

