Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 158.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 212,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

