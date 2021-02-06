Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $327.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.00. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

