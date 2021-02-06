Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $155.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

