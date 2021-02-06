Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $180.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $181.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.53.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

