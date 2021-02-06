Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,728.33 ($22.58).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB opened at GBX 1,280.20 ($16.73) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,334.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,151.71. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £47.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.31%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.