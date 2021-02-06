Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.95.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $86.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,352 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,643,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,893,000 after purchasing an additional 796,086 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

