Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,800 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,838.18 ($63.21).

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) stock opened at GBX 3,980 ($52.00) on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £104.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,361.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,549.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.36%.

About Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

