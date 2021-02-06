Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.72 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

