Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Raised to $5.75

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $5.50 to $5.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RSGUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

OTCMKTS RSGUF opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.