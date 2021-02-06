Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.36. 2,330,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,845,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 267,803 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 1,605.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 254,800 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

