Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.24

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $63.16, with a volume of 5933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.76.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.