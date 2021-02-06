Robert Lisicki Sells 17,500 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,156,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

