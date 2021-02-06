Robert Half International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $73.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

