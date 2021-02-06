Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 150,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$861,939.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.36. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

