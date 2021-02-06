Robert A. Iger Sells 237,136 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

