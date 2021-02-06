Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,884 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,768,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NiSource by 24.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 535,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NiSource by 27.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,025,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 434,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 104.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 381,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of NI stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

