Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,306 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,306 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have commented on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.