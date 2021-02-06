Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 160 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $248.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.98 and a 200 day moving average of $146.41. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $249.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

