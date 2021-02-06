Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.81 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Steelcase worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 23.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

