Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 613 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 248,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $356.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.