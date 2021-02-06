Riverstone Advisors LLC Acquires 3,008 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Insulet makes up about 1.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 3.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,647,000 after acquiring an additional 63,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after acquiring an additional 102,907 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $281.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.12. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

