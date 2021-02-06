RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,155.00

RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,155 ($28.16) and last traded at GBX 2,140 ($27.96), with a volume of 104711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,070 ($27.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,916.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Hannah Rothschild sold 50,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,961 ($25.62), for a total value of £1,000,011.95 ($1,306,522.01). Also, insider James Leigh-Pemberton acquired 5,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) per share, with a total value of £116,514.50 ($152,226.94).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

