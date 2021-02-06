Reviewing DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI)

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DZS and Exlites Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DZS -6.64% -1.26% -0.51% Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A

DZS has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exlites Holdings International has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of DZS shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of DZS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DZS and Exlites Holdings International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DZS $306.88 million 1.27 -$13.46 million $0.10 178.00 Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exlites Holdings International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DZS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DZS and Exlites Holdings International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DZS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A

DZS presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. Given DZS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DZS is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Summary

DZS beats Exlites Holdings International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DZS

DZS Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Plano, Texas. DZS Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals. Exlites Holdings International, Inc. distributes its products to consumer and medical distributors through catalogs and retailers, as well as directly to consumer venues. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

