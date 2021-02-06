Reviewing DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSP Group and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $117.61 million 3.31 -$1.19 million $0.29 56.86 On Track Innovations $14.75 million 1.17 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Risk and Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -4.93% 2.30% 1.70% On Track Innovations -32.63% -74.68% -24.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DSP Group and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

DSP Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.90%. Given DSP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Summary

DSP Group beats On Track Innovations on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile hearables and headsets, and other devices that incorporate the company's noise suppression and voice quality enhancement HDClear technology. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and payment reader; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending and cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport, and for selling paper tickets, as well as reselling tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

