Research Analysts Set Expectations for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 217.36% and a negative net margin of 5,104.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of IDXAF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

