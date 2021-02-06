Research Analysts Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

