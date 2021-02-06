Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chubb Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

NYSE:CB opened at $162.55 on Friday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.72 and a 200 day moving average of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

