Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 7.5%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $41.36. 352,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 388,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 4,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $181,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,469,464 in the last 90 days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Replimune Group by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.