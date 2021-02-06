Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RTOKY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of RTOKY opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

