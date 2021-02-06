Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.51-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.814-2.814 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 995,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.