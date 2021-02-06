Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €11.00 by Berenberg Bank

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 72.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Renault SA (RNO.PA) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.25 ($39.12).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock opened at €40.36 ($47.48) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.20. Renault SA has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.