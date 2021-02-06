Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.29. Rediff.com India shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 67,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Rediff.com India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REDFY)

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provides sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rediff.com India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rediff.com India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.