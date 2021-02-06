RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading Up 15.3%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was up 15.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.18. Approximately 199,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 94,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RICK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $431.82 million, a P/E ratio of -70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 81.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.