Raymond James Reiterates C$20.00 Price Target for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO)

Raymond James set a C$20.00 price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

CCO stock opened at C$17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1,490.00. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.69 and a 12-month high of C$19.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.61.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$379.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

