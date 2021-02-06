Raymond James Reiterates $32.00 Price Target for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been assigned a $32.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

NYSE FCX opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of -352.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

