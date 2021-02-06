Raymond James Raises Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $9.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.18.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,883 shares of company stock worth $547,584 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,942,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

