Raymond James Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $85.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.35.

BAX opened at $77.30 on Friday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 12,431.5% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 523,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after buying an additional 519,386 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,249,000 after buying an additional 266,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Baxter International by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,253,000 after buying an additional 114,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,887,000 after buying an additional 76,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $5,021,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

