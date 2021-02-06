Raymond James Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $85.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
BAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.35.
BAX opened at $77.30 on Friday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 12,431.5% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 523,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after buying an additional 519,386 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,249,000 after buying an additional 266,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Baxter International by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,253,000 after buying an additional 114,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,887,000 after buying an additional 76,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $5,021,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
