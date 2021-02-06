RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €530.00 by Baader Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €530.00 ($623.53) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 35.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €524.82 ($617.43).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) alerts:

FRA RAA opened at €828.00 ($974.12) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €764.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €665.86. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.