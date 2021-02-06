Rally One Day Trading Volume Reaches $316,295.00 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Rally token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and $316,295.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00178462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00080306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00227863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

Rally Token Trading

