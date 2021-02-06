Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.17. Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,350 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17.

Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) Company Profile (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.