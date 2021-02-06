Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.91. Qutoutiao shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 72,876 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $163.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth about $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the period.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.