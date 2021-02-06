QuickX Protocol Market Cap Tops $5.68 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $170,954.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.01233772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00055869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.13 or 0.06280036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

