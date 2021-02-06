Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $43.36 million, a PE ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

