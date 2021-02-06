Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Board Authorizes Stock Buyback Program

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Shares of DGX opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average is $120.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

