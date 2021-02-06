Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Chevron by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.