Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 390.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,135 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.