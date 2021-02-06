Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $537,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $209.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

