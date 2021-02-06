Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The TJX Companies by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.